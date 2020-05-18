Netflix shares first look at The Politician season 2, sets return date

The Politician type TV Show network Netflix

The Politician's second season is set to return this summer, less than a year after it first debuted on Netflix.

College student Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) is ready for battle during the dramedy's sophomore season, premiering on June 19. He's got his heart set on unseating incumbent Senate Majority Leader Dede Standish (Judith Light) who is campaigning for a new term in the New York State Senate race. With Chief of Staff Hadassah Gold (Bette Midler) by her side, re-election was supposed to be easy, but as Payton figures out what type of politician he ultimately wants to be, it could lead him to expose secrets, lies, and a throuple.

Image zoom NICOLE RIVELLI/NETFLIX

Meanwhile, his mother, Georgina Hobart (Gwyneth Paltrow) makes a momentous decision that threatens to upstage him and everything he's hoping to accomplish. But if Payton wants to rise above petty politics and succeed without compromising his character, he must find his voice and strengthen his political message to inspire and excite voters.

The Politician's second season features seven episodes that were completed before the coronavirus pandemic. Murphy recently shared that he considered not releasing the third season for a few years, possibly setting Payton up for a presidential run.

Image zoom NETFLIX

"I think where season 2 ends, what I would love to do is take a couple of years off and have Ben Platt get a little bit older for his final race," Murphy told Collider. "That would obviously be a presidential race, right? That’s always what we had designed, and I think that’s what our plan is."

He added, “I’m going to wait. Ben is young, so I want to wait a couple of years to figure out how we age him up a little bit. But that’s always been my plan.”

The Politician season 2 premieres on Netflix Friday, June 19.

Check out more season 2 photos below:

Image zoom NICOLE RIVELLI/NETFLIX

Image zoom GIOVANNI RUFINO/NETFLIX

Image zoom GIOVANNI RUFINO/NETFLIX

Image zoom NETFLIX

Image zoom NETFLIX

Image zoom GIOVANNI RUFINO/NETFLIX

Image zoom GIOVANNI RUFINO/NETFLIX

