The Peripheral's Chloë Grace Moretz likes to think she's good at Call of Duty

As it turns out, Chloe Grace Moretz is just as good at gaming as her character Flynne Fisher in the upcoming Amazon Prime series The Peripheral.

The actress, who leads the adaptation of William Gibson's 2014 novel, visited EW's New York Comic Con studio on Saturday with her Peripheral costars JJ Field, T'Nia Miller, and Gary Carr. When the conversation turned to video games, she was quick to flaunt her skills.

"I play a lot of first person shooters," she shared. "I like to say I'm good at Call of Duty. I grew up with four brothers. It was the one way I could totally kick their butts."

Chloë Grace Moretz in The Peripheral from Amazon Prime Video Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne Fisher in 'The Peripheral.' | Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The Peripheral centers around siblings Flynne and Burton (Jack Reynor) who live in the year 2032 and care for their sick mother by testing out gaming simulations and beating difficult levels for rich clients. And you can bet that Moretz's skills behind the controller undoubtedly proved useful when it came to bringing her character to life onscreen.

"She and her brother are kind of just trying to make ends meet and so what they usually do is jockey for rich people to play different simulations and level them up," Moretz explained. "So basically these people will have bragging rights."

It all changes, however, when Flynne puts on a new headset and is transported to the streets of London in the far future.

"She's actually operating a robot body in the year 2100," Moretz shared. "And hopefully what she finds out from the future, she can use as a little bit of a road map to mitigate the impending doom [that's] headed toward their present."

Moretz's character experiences that bleak future firsthand in the official trailer for the series, which depicts a gritty version of London that's full of robot chauffeurs, crumbling skyscrapers, lavish parties, and deadly real-world consequences.

Created by novelist and screenwriter Scott B. Smith (A Simple Plan) and executive produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy (Westworld), The Peripheral is set to hit Prime Video on Oct. 21, 2022.

Watch the cast dish more about the series — and watch the trailer — above.

