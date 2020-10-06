First trailer for Amazon's The Pack combines The Amazing Race with dogs

What do you get when you combine The Amazing Race with dogs? Amazon's newest reality competition series The Amazing Ruff The Pack — and the first trailer is finally here!

Hosted by Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn and her dog Lucy, the streaming service's new show follows 12 teams of humans and their pups as they go on a globe-spanning adventure, highlighting the unbreakable bond between people and their pets as they compete for a total of $750,000 (with $250,000 of that prize going to the animal charity of their choice). Plus The Pack donated an additional $250,000 during filming to multiple charities and animal rescue organizations in each country. So not only do you get wholesome dog content, but it's also for a barkin' good cause.

All 12 teams will put their human-animal relationships to the test as they face fun and exciting challenges in each location around the world, proving who is really the leader of the pack. And animal lovers can rejoice, because every challenge was designed by a team that included accredited veterinarians and certified dog experts that was with each group during filming, making sure that it was a positive experience for all the dogs involved.

Check out the first trailer for the new series below (featuring an amazing Lady and the Tramp recreation!), and get ready to fall in love with all these good boys and girls:

The Pack premieres Nov. 20 on Amazon Prime Video.