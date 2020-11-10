The Outsider canceled by HBO, producers to shop elsewhere

The Outsider (2020 miniseries) type TV Show network HBO genre Crime

The Outsider is getting kicked out of HBO.

The Stephen King thriller was axed in a surprise move by the premium cable channel after what many considered a generally successful debut season.

As first reported by Deadline, studio MRC will shop the series elsewhere. Given the current burgeoning marketplace, it wouldn't be surprising at all if the series found a new home.

"We enjoyed our collaboration with Richard [Price], Jason [Bateman], Andrew [Bernstein], and the MRC team, and we wish them well in continuing the world created by the brilliant Stephen King," HBO said in a statement.

While The Ousider exhausted the material from King's 2018 bestseller, showrunner Price has written episodes for a new season.King praised the new material a recent interview with EW and even believed the show was firmly getting a renewal.

"There's going to be a second season of The Outsider as soon as they can get the production going," King told EW. "I know exactly where it's going because I have seen some of the scripts. I could tell you, but then I'd have to kill you. I'll just say that it's really great and a real spooky paranormal element."

The series ranked as HBO's most-watched debut drama series in the past few years and grew to 2.2 million viewers for its first season finale.

According to Deadline, the second season centers on Cynthia Erivo's character Holly Gibney, a favorite character of King who also appears in Peacock's Mr. Mercedes series (played by Justine Lupe).

