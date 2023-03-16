This is one of the best comedies you're not watching, so what are you waiting for?!

The Other Two is finally coming back — and it's got a stacked lineup of season 3 guest stars

It's been almost two years since The Other Two season 2 premiered — which sounds like an alliterative joke in itself, we know. But one of the best comedies you're probably not watching is finally coming back for a new season, and it's got such a stacked lineup of guest stars that it'll make you wonder why you've waited so long to start watching it.

The showbiz satire created, written, and executive produced by former Saturday Night Live head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider premiered on Comedy Central in 2019 before moving to HBO Max for seasons 2 and beyond. The smart, searing comedy follows siblings Brooke and Cary Dubek (Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver) as they struggled to get out of the long shadow cast first by their Justin Bieber-level famous pop star younger brother ChaseDreams (Case Walker), and then their talk show host mom Pat (Molly Shannon). The first two seasons saw Brooke and Cary desperately trying to make their own way in Hollywood, and by the end of season 2, they actually managed to do it ... only for the finale to hilariously reveal that Cary's first major movie role was set to begin rehearsals on March 13 ... of 2020.

The Other Two Josh Segarra, Heléne Yorke, and Drew Tarver on 'The Other Two' | Credit: Greg Endries/HBO Max

Thankfully season 3 jumps ahead three years, skipping over the COVID lockdown entirely, and according to the official logline, Brooke and Cary are now fully successful in their own right and finally standing on their own two feet. Of course, that doesn't stop them from comparing themselves to new people ... because no matter how much some things change, others will always stay the same.

New guest stars joining The Other Two in season 3 are Simu Liu, Fin Argus, Ann Dowd, Edie Falco, Ben Platt, Dylan O'Brien, Lukas Gage, Kiernan Shipka, Lawrence O'Donnell, Spike Einbinder, Andrea Boehlke, and Dana Delaney. They join returning cast members Yorke, Tarver, Shannon, Walker, Ken Marino, Josh Segarra, Wanda Sykes, Brandon Scott Jone, Richard Kind, Kate Berlant, Jimmy Fowlie, Alison Rich, Ali Ahn, and Marcia DeBonis.

Check out more first look photos from season 3 below:

The Other Two Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver on 'The Other Two' | Credit: Greg Endries/HBO Max

The Other Two Drew Tarver on 'The Other Two' | Credit: Greg Endries/HBO Max

The Other Two Heléne Yorke on 'The Other Two' | Credit: Greg Endries/HBO Max

The Other Two Case Walker on 'The Other Two' | Credit: Greg Endries/HBO Max

The Other Two Molly Shannon on 'The Other Two' | Credit: Greg Endries/HBO Max

The Other Two Heléne Yorke, Wanda Sykes, and Ken Marino on 'The Other Two' | Credit: Greg Endries/HBO Max

The Other Two season 3 premieres with two episodes on Thursday, May 4 on HBO Max.

