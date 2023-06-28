The Other Two stars reflect on series ending after 3 seasons: 'It was fantastic'

The Other Two is ending after three seasons, and the stars have already made peace with that fact.

Speaking to EW just a few days before creators Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider announced the Max series wouldn't return for a fourth season, stars Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver revealed they're okay with whatever the fate may be.

"As actors, for myself anyway, you never take anything for granted and you never know what's going to come next," York, who plays Brooke Dubek, said. "I pretty much end any job thinking that's the last time anybody will ask me to act. And so at the end of anything, I dust myself off and I'm like, 'That felt good. I'm glad I'm a part of this.'"

Tarver, who plays Brooke's brother Cary, agreed, adding that it's "exciting" to have done three seasons. "Having been a part of this show was amazing and such a great experience," he said. "We got to play these characters and watch an amazing crew and writers and other actors and learn. If it goes forward, we'll get to do more of that. But if not, this was great. It was fantastic."

The Other Two, which was created, written, and executive produced by former Saturday Night Live head writers Kelly and Schneider, premiered on Comedy Central in 2019 before moving to HBO Max for seasons 2 and beyond. The hilarious showbiz satire centers on siblings Brooke and Cary, first as they struggled to get out of the long shadow cast by their Justin Bieber-level famous pop star younger brother ChaseDreams (Case Walker) and mega-famous talk show host mom Pat (Molly Shannon), and then as they achieved their own successes ... only to still find new ways to complain about their lives. Ken Marino, Wanda Sykes, Josh Segarra, and Brandon Scott Jones round out the cast.

On Wednesday, creators Kelly and Schneider announced the series would end after the season 3 finale (streaming Thursday on Max).

"It is bittersweet to say goodbye to the Dubek family after three seasons, but we always knew, both creatively and personally, that this was where we wanted to end their stories," they said in a joint statement. "And because we are quite literally out of ways to humiliate Drew Tarver, so what's the point? We are deeply grateful to everyone (gays) who watched the show, to Max for giving us a second home and life, and to our writers, producers and crew, who gave so much of their time, talent, and passion to this show over the last 45ish years. And finally, an enormous thank you to Heléne, Drew, Molly, Case, Wanda, Josh, Brandon, and everyone in our brilliant cast (except Ken) who all made this show better than it had any right to be, and who we will miss terribly (especially Ken). Long live ChaseDreams. #chasedreams #globsaregay #feet."

