Get a first look at Hulu's The Other Black Girl adaptation
This fall, fans are going to meet Nella.
Based on Zakiya Dalila Harris' 2021 best-selling novel, Hulu's The Other Black Girl follows editorial assistant Nella (played by Sinclair Daniel) as she struggles with being the only Black employee at her company. So, naturally, she's excited when Hazel (Ashleigh Murray) is hired. But as Hazel starts to find a bit of success, Nella uncovers something sinister happening at the company.
For Harris, the series presented a challenge. "Helping adapt The Other Black Girl for television was easily the hardest creative challenge I've ever taken on," Harris tells EW. "It was also the most rewarding, as it allowed me to see all the ways my original idea could not only be expanded upon, but reimagined for a visual medium. This show reflects a blend of many exciting new perspectives that include Rashida Jones, Jordan Reddout, and Gus Hickey, and this story is all the better for it!"
Jones, Reddout, and Hickey are executive producers on the series alongside Harris, Adam Fishbach, Tara Duncan, Marty Bowen, and Wyck Godfrey. Reddout and Hickey serve as co-showrunners.
EW has the exclusive first look at the series, which, in addition to Daniel and Murray, stars Brittany Adebumola, Hunter Parrish, Bellamy Young, Eric McCormack, and Garcelle Beauvais.
All 10 episodes of The Other Black Girl hit Hulu on Sept. 13.
