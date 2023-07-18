Sinclair Daniel and Ashleigh Murray star in the series based on Zakiya Dalila Harris' bestseller.

Get a first look at Hulu's The Other Black Girl adaptation

Sinclair Daniel, Brittany Adebumola, and Hunter Parrish on 'The Other Black Girl'

This fall, fans are going to meet Nella.

Based on Zakiya Dalila Harris' 2021 best-selling novel, Hulu's The Other Black Girl follows editorial assistant Nella (played by Sinclair Daniel) as she struggles with being the only Black employee at her company. So, naturally, she's excited when Hazel (Ashleigh Murray) is hired. But as Hazel starts to find a bit of success, Nella uncovers something sinister happening at the company.

For Harris, the series presented a challenge. "Helping adapt The Other Black Girl for television was easily the hardest creative challenge I've ever taken on," Harris tells EW. "It was also the most rewarding, as it allowed me to see all the ways my original idea could not only be expanded upon, but reimagined for a visual medium. This show reflects a blend of many exciting new perspectives that include Rashida Jones, Jordan Reddout, and Gus Hickey, and this story is all the better for it!"

The Other Black Girl Sinclair Daniel and Ashley Murray on 'The Other Black Girl' | Credit: Hulu

Jones, Reddout, and Hickey are executive producers on the series alongside Harris, Adam Fishbach, Tara Duncan, Marty Bowen, and Wyck Godfrey. Reddout and Hickey serve as co-showrunners.

EW has the exclusive first look at the series, which, in addition to Daniel and Murray, stars Brittany Adebumola, Hunter Parrish, Bellamy Young, Eric McCormack, and Garcelle Beauvais.

The Other Black Girl Eric McCormack on 'The Other Black Girl' | Credit: Hulu

The Other Black Girl Brian Baumgartner and Bellamy Young on 'The Other Black Girl' | Credit: Hulu

The Other Black Girl Sinclair Daniel on 'The Other Black Girl' | Credit: Hulu

The Other Black Girl Sinclair Daniel and Garcelle Beauvais on 'The Other Black Girl' | Credit: Hulu

The Other Black Girl -- Nella, an editorial assistant, is tired of being the only black girl at her company, so she’s excited when Hazel is hired. But as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company. Hazel (Ashleigh Murray), shown. Ashleigh Murray on 'The Other Black Girl' | Credit: Wilford Harwood/Hulu

All 10 episodes of The Other Black Girl hit Hulu on Sept. 13.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.