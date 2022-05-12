Reach New Horizons in cinematic trailer for season 3 of The Orville

The Orville is (finally) back, with its sights set on a New Horizon: Hulu.

After its season 2 finale aired on FOX in April 2019, the hour-long comedy has landed its spaceship on Hulu for season 3 with a zhuzhed-up title: The Orville: New Horizons. Series creator Seth MacFarlane is back at the helm as Captain Ed Mercer alongside Adrianne Palicki as Commander Kelly Grayson and Scott Grimes as Lt. Gordon Malloy.

Set 400 years in the future, The Orville: New Horizons sees the gang continue to navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.

In the trailer for The Orville: New Horizons, which EW can exclusively reveal above, it looks like the space travelers are making their way through some dangerous territory — "do not expect us to save you," one particularly intimidating alien warns Mercer and Grayson. But you know what? "Everything forbidden is sweet," says Penny Johnson Jerald's Dr. Claire Finn, so bring it on — our sweet tooth's talkin'.

Until season 3 arrives, we'll leave you with the same sage words that Mercer clearly dug deep for when it comes time for an impromptu pep talk aboard the U.S.S. Orville: "May the force be with you."

The Orville: New Horizons premieres June 2 on Hulu.

