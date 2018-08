This was the episode we’d been waiting for since the entire Mikaelson family was introduced on The Vampire Diaries. Trapped in a cemetery, Klaus, Elijah, and Rebekah were finally forced to address all of their grievances. For a very plot-driven show, it was nice to get an hour that was almost entirely focused on these characters, their relationships to one another, and the trauma of the past. And the hour doesn’t present any easy answers or resolutions. In fact, it ends with this family, which was bonded and defined by their vow of “always and forever,” disintegrating as Klaus banishes his sister from the city. Thankfully, this wasn’t the end of their story. —Chancellor Agard