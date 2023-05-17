To mark the 10 year anniversary of The Office series finale a few former Dunder Mifflin employees have taken to social media to mark the occasion, with heartfelt words, behind the scenes photos and many fond memories.

Jenna Fischer, who played receptionist-eventual office manager Pam Beesly, shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the finale episode on Instagram, writing, "The Office Series Finale aired 10 years ago today. There's a lot of beauty in ordinary things. Isn't that kind of the point?"

Fischer is constantly expressing her love for the series as co-host of The Office rewatch podcast Office Ladies, where she and former costar Angela Kinsey have in depth discussions about the show and share new behind-the-scenes stories on a weekly basis.

Kinsey similarly celebrated the finale, recalling her character's marriage to Rainn Wilson's Dwight Schrute. The actress posted a photo of costar Phyllis Smith, who plays Phyllis Vance, carrying her at the wedding. "Ten years ago today Phyllis carried Angela down the aisle to marry her love, Dwight," Kinsey wrote.

Meanwhile Wilson celebrated the final episode back in March, commemorating the final day of shooting with multiple BTS photos and a video from the second to final night of filming. "10 years ago today we wrapped the final episode of The Office," the actor wrote. "So grateful for that 9 year chapter of my life. Filled with laughter and camaraderie with a radiant and brilliant group of goofballs! I'm forever blessed by my association with a show that has withstood the test of time and brought so much joy to so many over the years."

Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin Malone, shared another angle on the photo shared by Fischer, showing the cast peering in during one of Pam's final talking head interviews. "10 years ago today The Office series finale aired and we all said goodbye to Dunder Mifflin," Baumgartner wrote.

