When you think about the Hall of Fame opening scenes of The Office, several words spring to mind: Kevin's spilled chili. Michael's grilled foot. The DVD logo. The fake fire drill. The return of Toby. Bears. Beets. Battlestar Galactica. There's another word, too. And it is best shouted: "Parkour!"
The season 6 premiere, "Gossip," featured Michael (Steve Carell), Dwight (Rainn Wilson), and Andy (Ed Helms) attempting to hop, years late, onto an Internet sensation and film a parkour video in the Dunder-Mifflin offices. "The goal," explained Jim (John Krasinski), "is to get from point A to point B as creatively as possible, so technically they are doing parkour, as long as point A is delusion and point B is the hospital." Indeed, this trio boasted the spirit of people bouncing off the walls while shouting "Parkour!" for some reason, but their athletic exploits were not-so-hardcore (gingerly stepping over desks), misguided (opening the fridge and doing a 180?), and dangerous (not even close to executing a "backflip gainer" into the trash bin).
As it turns out, though, there was actually a little more parkour on display that day. The extended version of that cold open includes a few extra scenes, including: Michael barreling into the elevator doors, Michael and Dwight running down the hall while kicking their heels and (sort of) springing off the walls, Andy inexplicably kicking a giant tire and then riding it, and all three of them taking a much-needed breather in the break room and alarming Stanley (Leslie David Baker). Make your way creatively up to the clip above.
More extended and never-before-seen scenes, plus bloopers and interviews, can be found in season 6 edition of "The Office: Superfan Episodes," which began streaming this morning on Peacock. The Office originally aired on NBC from 2005 to 2013, earning 42 Emmy nominations over its nine-season run and winning the Outstanding Comedy Series trophy in 2006.
Tied to the release of the latest Superfan season, murals of Jim and Pam (Jenna Fischer) — as well as Office actors' drawings of their characters — are on display at select L.A. locations of Alfred Coffee, and if they don't serve Alpine Select and Bogota Sunrise, what is the point of anything?
