Take a sneak peek at the official The Office party planning guide

Get your gray balloons ready and “The Little Drummer Boy” loaded — The Office Party Planning Committee is back at it again.

Insight Editions has announced the release of The Office: The Official Party Planning Guide to Planning Parties, which is available for pre-orders now. The book, by Marc Sumerak, Julie Tremaine, and Anne Murlowski, includes recipes, hacks, tips, and instructions for recreating cult-favorite moments from the beloved NBC sitcom.

In the book, readers will find everything from James Trickington’s “garden party tips” and Angela’s recipe for double fudge brownies to instructions for making Kevin's famous chili and Jim’s stapler-in-gelatin prank. Of course, this PPC-approved guide isn’t the only fan-pleasing Office news of late: Brian Baumgartner, who plays Kevin, recently launched a 12-episode podcast titled “An Oral History of the Office” on Spotify, with Jenna Fischer, a.k.a. Pam, being the latest cast member featured in the series.

The Office’s official party planning guide comes hot on the heels of a themed book from another cult-favorite NBC sitcom: Insight Editions also announced an official Friends cookbook back in May, which includes recipes from the gang like Rachel’s English trifle and Monica’s Moist Maker turkey sandwich.

While the Friends cookbook and the Office party guide are set to be released on Sept. 22 and Oct. 13, respectively, you can take a sneak peek at some of the pages from The Office’s party planning guide below. Pre-order the book on Amazon now, and get your tissue box dancing shoes on.

