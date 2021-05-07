After 13 years, Jan's sperm donor on The Office has finally been revealed

The Office has just proved that good things come to those who wait—we now know the official identity of the sperm donor Jan Levinson (Melora Hardin) used to get pregnant. And it's none other than tennis player Andy Roddick.

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey (Pam Beesly and Angela Martin, respectively) dropped the bombshell on a new episode of their podcast Office Ladies while discussing the season four finale "Goodbye Toby." The Office costars revealed that in the original version of the script for the 2008 episode, Roddick's identity was supposed to be revealed. Kinsey described how the scene would have gone down, with Jan telling Michael (Steve Carrell) about Roddick.

"The tennis player?" Michael asks.

"Well, it's a little more than that. He's the sixth-ranked player in the world and he's won four grand slams," Jan responds.

'That's a lot of grand slams, I guess," says Michael, before Jan follows up with telling him "and he's a humanitarian — something with orphans." Kinsey goes on to talk about how the scene becomes quiet, with Michael asking "can I just sit here for a minute without more things coming into my head?"

For some reason, the scene ended up not making it past the editing room. This means that until today, Office fans have lived in suspense for 13 years while trying to figure out one of the show's biggest mysteries.

So how did the idea to include Roddick in Jan and Michael's story come about? Fischer revealed that the star athlete was good friends with Office costar Rainn Wilson and would often visit the set during filming. "I have to imagine that the reason they wrote it as being Andy Roddick's sperm was a little bit of a nod to Andy, who has an amazing sense of humor. I am so sad for his sake that this did not stay in the episode," Fischer said on the podcast.