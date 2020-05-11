John Krasinski gathered Jenna Fischer, Steve Carrel, Rainn Wilson and the rest of The Office cast to dance at a couple's Zoom wedding.

The Office (TV Show) type TV Show network NBC Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Whoever thought proposing at a gas station to lead to such a glamorous wedding?

On Sunday night's episode of Some Good News, John Krasinski reached out to a couple who had recreated Jim (Krasinski) and Pam's (Jenna Fischer) gas station engagement on The Office to congratulate them and thank them for proving that the proposal tactic works "100 percent of the time." After starting a Zoom call with the couple, Susan and John, Krasinski surprised them by informing them that he'd be happy to attend their wedding, but only if it happened right now.

Since the actor had recently been ordained and was therefore available to officiate the ceremony, all the was missing was the couple's parents and the bridal party. Once the host had added all of the appropriate parties to the call, he then surprised them by welcoming Fischer to stand as Susan's bridesmaid. “I don’t know what your wedding colors are, but I went with pink and white,” she told them via video from her home which she decorated with flowers for the occasion.

If you're not crying yet, that's about to change. Krasinski then added Zac Brown to the call to provide some music as Susan "walked down the aisle." “When I asked him he said, 'Oh I have this new song and you’re throwing a wedding that sounds perfect for me,'” said Krasinski of Brown. As everyone — including Fischer and Krasinski — tried to hold back their tears, John and Susan were pronounced man and wife. "One day your kids are going to assume that their parents are soul mates and in your case they’ll be right,” Fischer told them, paraphrasing her character from The Office's statement about Jim and Pam.

After chopping his tie in half à la Jim, and since a wedding is nothing without dancing, Krasinski then really pulled out all the stops and invited the cast of the beloved NBC comedy to join in a Zoom dance-along to Chris Brown's "Forever" — the song that is featured in the wedding episode and sees the cast dance down the aisle during the nuptials. Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, B.J. Novak, Mindy Kaling, Ellie Kemper, Brian Baumgartner, Ed Helms, Phyllis Smith, Kate Flannery, Oscar Nunez, and Creed Bratton all tuned in to bust a move for the happy couple.

Watch the video (and weep) above.

Watch EW's new daily series, Last Night's Late Night, every morning on Quibi.

Related content: