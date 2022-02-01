Miles Teller battles gangsters and Hollywood to make The Godfather in The Offer trailer

"What sealed it for me was when Al said, 'Every day of making The Godfather was the worst day in my life,' and that told me we had a show," The Offer creator Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora) told Vanity Fair in revealing the first look. "For every character in the film, getting it made or stopping it from being made was at the core of their actions, and it was a matter of life and death to them."