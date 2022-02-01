Miles Teller battles gangsters and Hollywood to make The Godfather in The Offer trailer
You come onto our website on the day that Paramount+ releases The Offer trailer.
The upcoming limited series goes inside the infamously troubled production of The Godfather, as told through the eyes of producer Albert S. Ruddy (played by Miles Teller).
"You've got brains and you've got balls — try using both," Ruddy is told in the teaser by colorful Paramount Studios chief Robert Evans (Matthew Goode).
Joining Goode and Teller, who replaced Armie Hammer, is Dan Fogler as Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola, Juno Temple as Ruddy's secretary and right-hand woman Bettye McCartt, and Giovanni Ribisi as mobster and Godfather anti-fan Joseph Colombo.
"What sealed it for me was when Al said, 'Every day of making The Godfather was the worst day in my life,' and that told me we had a show," The Offer creator Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora) told Vanity Fair in revealing the first look. "For every character in the film, getting it made or stopping it from being made was at the core of their actions, and it was a matter of life and death to them."
The Offer premieres April 28 on Paramount+.
