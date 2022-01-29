Miles Teller, Dan Fogler, Juno Temple, and more star in the upcoming account of the gangster classic's troubled production.

See first-look photos from The Offer, the Paramount+ series about the making of The Godfather

Talk about an Offer you can't refuse.

Paramount+ has unveiled a first look at its upcoming series about the making of The Godfather, told from the perspective of producer Albert S. Ruddy (played by Miles Teller, who replaced Armie Hammer). The 1972 gangster epic had a notoriously troubled production, plagued by everything from creative clashes to interference from the real-life mob threatening to derail the film — all of which will be chronicled in The Offer.

Miles Teller as Al Ruddy and Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola of the Paramount+ original series THE OFFER. Miles Teller as Al Ruddy and Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola in the Paramount+ series 'The Offer' | Credit: Nicole Wilder/Paramount+

"What sealed it for me was when Al said, 'Every day of making The Godfather was the worst day in my life,' and that told me we had a show," series creator Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora) told Vanity Fair. "For every character in the film, getting it made or stopping it from being made was at the core of their actions, and it was a matter of life and death to them."

The series' cast also includes Dan Fogler as director Francis Ford Coppola, Matthew Goode as Paramount Studios chief Robert Evans, Juno Temple as Ruddy's secretary and "right-hand woman" Bettye McCartt, and Giovanni Ribisi as notorious mobster Joe Colombo, who made it his mission to get The Godfather shut down.

"At the beginning of our story, we come to learn that the mafia has a very active interest in making sure that The Godfather never gets made," showrunner and co-writer Nikki Toscano told Vanity Fair.

Matthew Goode as Robert Evans and Miles Teller as Al Ruddy of the Paramount+ original series THE OFFER. Matthew Goode as Robert Evans and Miles Teller as Al Ruddy in 'The Offer' | Credit: Nicole Wilder/Paramount+

Colin Hanks and Burn Gorman also star as Barry Lapidus, a fictionalized studio executive, and Charles Bluhdorn, head of then-Paramount owner Gulf+Western, respectively. Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher, meanwhile, will helm several episodes of the series and executive produce alongside Tolkin, Ruddy, and Toscano.

Paramount+ will extend The Offer to viewers on April 28. You can see more first-look photos from the series below.

Miles Teller as Al Ruddy in The Offer, streaming on Paramount+ Miles Teller as Al Ruddy in 'The Offer' | Credit: Miller Mobley/Paramount+

Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola in The Offer, streaming on Paramount+ Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola in 'The Offer' | Credit: James Minchin/Paramount+

Juno Temple as Bettye McCourt in The Offer, streaming on Paramount+ Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt in 'The Offer' | Credit: Miller Mobley/Paramount+

Matthew Goode as Robert Evans in The Offer, streaming on Paramount+ Matthew Goode as Robert Evans in 'The Offer' | Credit: Miller Mobley/Paramount+

Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo in The Offer, streaming on Paramount+ Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo in 'The Offer' | Credit: Miller Mobley/Paramount+

