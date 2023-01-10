The O.C. stars Mischa Barton and Rachel Bilson get emotional rewatching Marissa's death

Somebody cue up "Hallelujah" by Imogen Heap, because we're going back to The O.C. Specifically, we're returning to that long strip of road where Ryan (Ben McKenzie) said one final fiery goodbye to Marissa (Mischa Barton).

On the latest episode of Welcome to The O.C., Bitches, a podcast hosted by former O.C. stars Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke, Barton joins to talk about some of her biggest moments as Marissa, from the first time she met Ryan, to Tijuana, the ferris wheel, and yes, that time she threw furniture into the pool in a fit of rage. But when it comes time to talk about Marissa's big goodbye in the season 3 finale, Barton admits, "I think I've probably only seen it once in my life."

THE O.C. Mischa Barton and Ben McKenzie on 'The O.C.' | Credit: Michael Desmond/FOX

So, with Bilson and Clarke watching with her, Barton agrees to rewatch Marissa's final moments. "I was like, 'More blood, more blood,'" Barton recalls of shooting the scene, which sees Volchok (Cam Gigandet) drive Ryan and Marissa off the road in a fit of rage. "It was going to border on being, like, a TV death and I really wanted it to be super dramatic and as realistic as you can get for The O.C. so that she went out with a bang," she says.

As the scene plays out, and the car crashes down the hill, Barton says, "Poor Marissa, she really goes through it." The fire, however, is not something Barton remembers. "I guess because I'm playing dead," she says with a laugh.

With Bilson in tears, they watch as Marissa asks Ryan to stay with her in her final moments. "It's the culmination of their whole love story," Barton says. "That middle part is really painful when she asks him to say with her."

Barton tries to stop watching once Marissa takes her last breath, saying, "I don't want to see the part where he gets all emotional, I'm done now," but when the scene keeps playing, she's surprised to see the pilot clip that made its way into the scene. "Let's not go there, we're gonna be sobbing," she says as they turn off the scene. Her final thoughts? "That really is, like, intense."

Yeah, there's a reason it scarred so many of us.

