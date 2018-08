You know what’s coming: Welcome to the O.C., bitch! It’s a magical land filled with McMansions, water polo players with shaved chests, Newpsies, Chrismukkah, and most importantly, the Cohens. In its first year, The O.C. introduces us to Ryan Atwood, the bad boy from the wrong side of the tracks — grainy Chino to be more specific — whose entire life changes when his lawyer, Sandy Cohen, becomes his adoptive father. With his new life (of insecurity and paralyzing self-doubt), Ryan gains a brother in the comic book-loving Seth, a love interest in the troubled girl next door, Marissa, and more drama than he ever thought possible. (And by that, we mean Oliver). Buckle up for 27 action-packed episodes! (And when you need a break, we hear the crab and brie phyllo is excellent.)