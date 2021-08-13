The OA team reunite for new series starring Brit Marling as a 'Gen Z amateur sleuth'

Time to brush up on your Five Movements: The OA team are back from the dead. Two years after co-creator and star Brit Marling announced that Netflix would not be pursuing a third season of the mind-bending drama, Marling has reunited with her partner in crime Zal Batmanglij for a new FX limited series in which she'll star as a "Gen Z amateur sleuth."

Marling and Batmanglij will work together to write, direct, and executive produce the show, called Retreat, while Marling will also likely play a key character named Darby Hart.

The concept follows Darby and 11 other guests at a remote retreat located in a dazzling area. When one of the guests is found dead, Darby tries to prove that it was murder against a tide of competing interests. Andrea Sperling will also executive produce.

OA_205_Unit_00830R-1 Kingsley Ben-Adir and Brit Marling in season 2 of 'The OA' | Credit: Nicola Goode/Netflix

"Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij have delivered a suspenseful story that updates the classic mystery genre with a bold new character for our times," FX president of original programming Gina Balian said in a statement. "We are thrilled that Brit and Zal and the rest of the creative team will bring this series to life with their unique points of view and care."

The OA premiered on Netflix in December 2016 to little fanfare, but the show garnered its own dedicated following over time. The series, created by Marling and Batmanglij, starred Marling as a young woman who mysteriously resurfaces after going missing seven years before. She returns home with sight after having been blind as a young girl, but she also has scars on her back and calls herself the OA, which stands for "original angel."

Season 2 followed in 2019, but Marling announced over Instagram in August that year that the show had been canceled. "Zal and I are deeply sad not to finish this story," she wrote in a statement. "The first time I heard the news I had a good cry. So did one of our executives at Netflix who has been with us since the early days when we were sketching out Hap's basement on the floor of our production office in Queens. It's been an intense journey for everyone who worked on and cared about this story."

But now the gang is back together — and we're so ready to meet this Gen Z Harriet the Spy.