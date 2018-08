With a comic book-loving Seth Cohen (Adam Brody) at the center of the story, The O.C. introduced a new kind of male lead.

SCHWARTZ: “At first, if you can believe it, [Seth] was even nerdier. He had a little bit more Freaks and Geeks energy. But the biggest change was when we found Adam Brody. He added a confidence in his insecurity and obviously he was also very appealing to women so he really helped sell that character. The model had always been: You get your Luke Perry and you get your Jason Priestley. It wasn’t: You get your Luke Perry and then a nerdy Jewish kid who has a plastic horse that he talks to.”