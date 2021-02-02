HBO's next fantasy series has a teaser trailer. Below is your first look at The Nevers, a Victorian-era fantasy series created by Joss Whedon (Buffy the Vampire Slayer).

The story follows a group of "touched" people, mostly women, who have manifested powerful abilities — "some charming, some very disturbing."

More from the official description: "Among them are Amalia True (Laura Donnelly), a mysterious, quick-fisted widow, and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly), a brilliant young inventor. They are the champions of this new underclass, making a home for the Touched, while fighting the forces of… well, pretty much all the forces – to make room for those whom history as we know it has no place."

Whedon created the series, which was set to mark The Avengers director's return to television. But Whedon was announced as stepping down from the project in November and HBO tapped Philippa Goslett as the production's new showrunner and executive producer.

The Nevers was also originally commissioned for 10 episodes. Filming was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, then resumed last fall and wrapped in October. HBO now says only six episodes will premiere on HBO and HBO Max in April and that Goslett is working on an unspecified number of future episodes to be released at a later date.

The sprawling ensemble cast also includes Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Rochelle Neil, Eleanor Tomlinson, Amy Manson, Pip Torrens, Denis O'Hare, Zackary Momoh, Elizabeth Berrington, Kiran Sawar, Anna Devlin, Viola Prettejohn, Ella Smith, Nick Frost, and Ben Chaplin.

Whedon wrote in a statement after his departure: "This year of unprecedented challenges has impacted my life and perspective in ways I could never have imagined, and while developing and producing The Nevers has been a joyful experience, I realize that the level of commitment required moving forward, combined with the physical challenges of making such a huge show during a global pandemic, is more than I can handle without the work beginning to suffer," "I am genuinely exhausted, and am stepping back to martial my energy towards my own life, which is also at the brink of exciting change. I am deeply proud of the work we have done; I'm grateful to all my extraordinary cast and collaborators, and to HBO for the opportunity to shape yet another strange world. The Nevers is a true labor of love, but after two-plus years of labor, love is about all I have to offer. It will never fade."

