The Nanny will finally be streaming on HBO Max in April

Cue Fran Drescher's distinctive laugh because our long personal nightmare is finally over.

The Nanny, the beloved CBS '90s sitcom, is finally coming to a streaming platform. The entire six-season series will hit HBO Max on April 1 bringing our favorite fashionista from Flushing, Queens, back into our homes.

The show, which has previously only been available in syndication or on home video, stars Drescher as the titular nanny. Drescher plays Fran Fine, a cosmetics saleswoman, who turns up on the doorstep of British Broadway producer Maxwell Sheffield (Charles Shaughnessy) after being dumped and fired by her bridal-shop-owner boyfriend. Maxwell, a wealthy widower, hires her to be the nanny to his three children: Maggie, Brighton, and Grace. And Fran's unconventional methods and lust for life turn out to be just what this grieving family (and Max himself) need.

The series, which was co-created by Drescher and her then-husband Peter Marc Jacobson, had a cult following while on the air (and earned one Emmy award over its six seasons), but it exploded in popularity through syndication. So much so that a musical is in the works from Drescher and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator Rachel Bloom.

The cast reunited last year for a virtual table read, and Drescher spoke to EW about the series' enduring appeal. "I'm constantly experiencing how current it remains, particularly with the millennials," she said. "I'm fluid on social media and I'm very aware of the Fran and The Nanny accounts. We're doing The Nanny musical on Broadway, it was an amazing thing and it's the gift that keeps on giving."

