The Nanny cast will reunite for a virtual table read

The Nanny is back!

The beloved 1990s sitcom starring Fran Drescher is coming back for a special reunion to cheer up fans during coronavirus quarantine. On Monday, the original cast will come together via Zoom for a virtual table read of the show's pilot.

Drescher hinted on Twitter last week that some sort of reunion was in the works. When a fan complained about The Nanny's absence on streaming platform, Drescher teased, "Awe hang in! We got a surprise for you! Announcement this week! Stay tuned! Weeeee!!!"

Many hoped the series might be coming to a streaming service, but were instead surprised with this news of the reunion. Drescher shared a hot pink announcement on Tuesday with the caption, "The Nanny reunion 4/6."

The Nanny ran for six seasons on CBS, beginning in 1993. It follows Drescher's Fran, a cosmetic saleswoman who loses her job at a bridal shop and finds herself becoming the nanny of a widowed Broadway producer's three children. Over the course of the six seasons, Maxwell Sheffield (Charles Shaughnessy) and Fran fell for each other despite their wildly different backgrounds.

"Laughter is the best medicine! So, in these challenging times, Petah and I thought, wouldn’t it be great if we pulled together the original cast of ‘The Nanny’ for a virtual read of the pilot?" said Drescher in a statement, referring to show’s co-creator, Peter Marc Jacobson. "It’s a once in a lifetime Pandemic Performance for our fans around the world who are currently stressing in isolation and could use a real upper! It sure has given each of us a lift and we hope it does for you as well."

The table read will be recorded via Zoom and shared on the Sony Pictures YouTube page on Monday morning. News of the reunion was first reported by Variety.

