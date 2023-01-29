The Mysterious Benedict Society canceled at Disney+ after 2 seasons

"Spoiler alert for how the story ends," co-creator Phil Hay wrote on Twitter, "the kids stay friends forever."

Looks like the world will have to remain in peril as The Mysterious Benedict Society is being broken up by Disney+.

After two seasons, the streaming service has canceled the series based on the popular children's books Trenton Lee Stewart and starring Tony Hale.

The Mysterious Benedict Society cancelled at Disney+ after two seasons

The YA book series, originally published between 2007 and 2009, followed the adventures of four gifted orphans who are recruited by an eccentric benefactor, Nicholas Benedict, to infiltrate a boarding school run by his evil twin, Ledroptha Curtain. The kids must stop Curtain from trying to take over the world by brainwashing while forming a new sort of family along the way.

Hale was cast as both Benedict and Curtain, while the rest of the cast included Kristen Schaal as Benedict's Number Two, MaameYaa Boafo and Ryan Hurst as Benedict's other associates, and Mystic Inscho, Seth Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, and Marta Kessler as the four heroic children.

Created and written by Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi, The Mysterious Benedict Society premiered on Disney+ in June 2021, and the second season premiered last October.

"The group of Benedict and his family, we were so blindsided because we end the first season thinking we took care of him and then this guy reinvents himself as a happiness self-help guru," Hale told EW ahead of the second season. "And that was something none of us expected. He's a smart dude."

Hay broke the news of the series cancellation on Twitter.

"Dear friends, season 2 will mark the end of The Mysterious Benedict Society's journey on Disney+," he wrote. "We love everyone who helped make this truly special and indeed life-affirming experience happen. No regrets — so proud of what we made!"

Hay added, "You made it wonderful and we loved every minute. The beauty of streaming is that the show lives on Disney+ and you can find it whenever you want to visit. Spoiler alert for how the story ends: the kids stay friends forever."

