'What are you doing here without Dorinda?' The must-have Housewives for the RHONY ex-stars spin-off

Bethenny and Ramona

I know, I know. What's a RHONY all-stars show without these two? Well, hear me out: Ramona's the worst. She's run her course. Turtle Time is over. Season 13 was the death knell for this iteration of the franchise for good reason — and a majority of the blame lay with the Singer Stinger. And then her behavior on Ultimate Girls Trip just proved it's time to say goodbye to this OG. To paraphrase the lady herself, it's time to "sh-sh-shutitdown."

Meanwhile, Bethenny doesn't need us and we don't need her. Besides, she hasn't even been fun her last few seasons. Everything feels so forced with her: the fights, the jokes ... mostly the jokes. If we had to follow Bethenny to one of her stand-up gigs, I don't think I could ever watch another episode of RHONY again.