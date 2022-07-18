Aghast from the past: The Munsters and Addams Family spin-off Wednesday to hit Netflix this fall

In the '60s, fans of comedies about spooky families could watch both The Munsters and The Addams Family on the small screen. This fall, six decades later, audiences will be able to do (almost) the exact same thing. Writer-director Rob Zombie has announced via Instagram that his film reboot of The Munsters will premiere on Netflix this fall and that viewers will also be able to watch the Addams Family spin-off Wednesday.

"This fall we are gonna spook-out like it's 1964!" wrote Zombie. "Yep, The Munsters and The Addams Family are returning to the boob tube at the same time courtesy of Netflix. It's been 58 years since this clash of the titans first happened. Perfect entertainment for your pumpkin carving party... Wacky monster fans unite!"

Zombie shot The Munsters in Hungary and stars Jeff Daniel Phillips, Daniel Roebuck, and the filmmaker's wife Sheri Moon Zombie, all of whom have previously worked with the director.

"I wanted to cast people that had worked together a lot," Zombie recently told EW. "I couldn't risk getting on set in Budapest and going, my leads aren't getting along, they have no chemistry. So that's why I chose the cast I chose. Jeff Daniel Phillips and Sheri Moon Zombie and Daniel Roebuck, they work together a lot and I knew they would just fall right into it."

Wednesday stars Scream actress Jenna Ortega as a teenage version of the titular character.

"We've never seen her as a teenage girl," Ortega previously told EW. "You know, it's funny and sweet and almost charming to hear this eight-year-old's obsession with murder and blood and guts. As she gets older, that nasty attitude or [those] biting remarks, it's almost kind of hard to not make it sound like every other teenage girl. So, it's like, how do we establish this character and give her the same fire without letting her become something that she's not?"

Watch the trailer for The Munsters below.

