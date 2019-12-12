The most memorable guest stars of Lizzie McGuire

The original Lizzie McGuire made Hilary Duff a star, propelling her into a Lizzie McGuire movie, a record deal, and more. Now, Duff (and much of the original cast) is returning to the beloved tween role, one essential to the development of any millennial girl with a cable package. But she wasn’t the only breakout star to spend some time in the world of Hillridge Junior High. With plenty of buzzy guest star appearances (Frankie Muniz! Steven Tyler!) to small roles that preceded greater fame (Kat Graham, Zachary Quinto), there were lots of familiar faces on Lizzie McGuire. Here are some of the most memorable ones you might have forgotten.