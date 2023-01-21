The Mosquito Coast canceled at Apple TV+ after 2 seasons

The decision comes two weeks after the series' explosive season 2 finale.

The Fox family's journey has officially come to an end.

Apple TV+'s daring drama The Mosquito Coast has been canceled after two seasons, Deadline reports. The news comes just two weeks after the series — which stars Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman — released its explosive season finale on Jan. 6.

Based on Paul Theroux's 1981 novel of the same name, which previously spawned a 1986 film version starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, the series centered around Allie Fox (Theroux), an idealistic inventor who escapes the U.S. with his family only to discover that U.S. authorities, hitmen, and cartels are all hot on their heels.

Justin Theroux in 'The Mosquito Coast'

In the second season, the Fox family found a short-lived sense of safety in the Guatemalan jungle before landing themselves in a tense situation with a local drug lord who, inevitably, sent them on the run once again.

Speaking with EW earlier this month, George, who plays Fox family matriarch Margot, revealed that she was still holding out hope for a third-season renewal.

"There's people arriving to the Mosquito Coast that are runaways like us, you know?" she said at the time. "Boats are coming in. Does that mean that there's other people in a similar situation to the Foxes? They leave it quite like a finale for a series, but I don't really know what's going to happen with the show. But fingers crossed!"

For now, at least, it seems that dream has sunk.

