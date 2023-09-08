When The Morning Show season 3 kicks off, "everyone's on top of the world," director and executive producer Mimi Leder tells EW. Picking up in March of 2022, two years have passed since the dramatic end of season 2.

"Alex [Jennifer Aniston] survived COVID, she survived being canceled, and she's reinvented herself," Leder says. "But she feels like something's still missing in her life. And she wants power. She wants a seat at the table."

The Morning Show Season 5 Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm on 'The Morning Show' | Credit: Erin Simkin/Apple TV+

As for Bradley (Reese Witherspoon), she's thriving, according to Leder. "She's a serious journalist. She has a great new apartment, but she's lonely." And she'll find herself dealing with an issue that hits close to home.

"We've moved past the Mitch story, so we pivoted away from the sexual misconduct, but we're very still very much focused on women's autonomy, abortion rights, and the ways women's power is being challenged right now," Leder says. "It's an issue that means an incredible amount to Bradley."

The Morning Show Season 5 Reese Witherspoon on 'The Morning Show' | Credit: Erin Simkin/Apple TV+

And both Alex and Bradley will find themselves surrounded by a handful of new characters. Speaking of, here's what to expect from some of those fresh faces.

Paul Marks (Jon Hamm)

Jon Hamm joins the fold as a tech billionaire. "He's this tall, handsome, innovative genius who's gonna save the day," Leder says. "But of course, it's much more complicated than that. Even tech geniuses have their secrets."

And it sounds like Paul might just be something Alex feels is missing form her life. "Alex is divorced. She's focused on her work. And then in walks Jon Hamm," Leder says with a laugh. "And I won't say anything more than that, but it's juicy."

The Morning Show Season 5 Jon Hamm and Tig Notaro on 'The Morning Show' | Credit: Erin Simkin/Apple TV+

Amanda Robinson (Tig Notaro)

Alongside Paul is his chief of staff, Amanda Robinson, played by Tig Notaro. "She's Paul's fixer, and she's fantastic," Leder says. "Every scene she's in, she steals it."

The Morning Show Season 5 Nicole Beharie on 'The Morning Show' | Credit: Erin Simkin/Apple TV+

Christina Hunter (Nicole Beharie)

There's also a new anchor in town. Nicole Beharie joins the season as Christina Hunter, an Olympic gold medalist who's moved into media. Leder compares her career move to someone like Michael Strahan. "She's the new anchor and she's a total natural, but she finds out this world is very, very different than being a gold medalist running track," Leder says. "She's navigating the maze of racism and politics, and she discovers a new side to herself."

The Morning Show season 3 hits Apple TV+ on Sept. 13.

