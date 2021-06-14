Alex has left The Morning Show in first season 2 trailer

Alex Levy is done with The Morning Show.

Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for the second season of The Morning Show, which follows the events of the massive season 1 finale, in which Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) exposed UBA's toxic workplace culture live on the air. As showrunner Kerry Ehrin previously told EW, the second season will follow everyone as they "emerge from the wreckage" from that decision.

"We see what the world looks like outside of the war zone," Ehrin said. "Everyone's trying to find their footing in a new universe."

One thing we knew to expect from the trailer was the introduction of Julianna Margulies' Laura Peterson. As Ehrin previously told EW about Laura, she's a journalist who's "at the top of her game" and will serve as a mentor to Bradley.

And perhaps Bradley's need for a mentor comes from the reveal that Alex has left The Morning Show behind in the new trailer, which you can watch above.

The drama of the 10-episode second season will start unfolding when season 2 premieres on Sept. 17 on Apple TV+.