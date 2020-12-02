The Morning Show adds Julianna Margulies to season 2

The Morning Show type TV Show network Apple Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Julianna Margulies is saying goodbye to the courtroom and hello to the newsroom.

The Good Wife star is joining the second season of The Morning Show. The Emmy Award-winning Apple TV+ series stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as the co-anchors of the titular news series. Witherspoon's character, Bradley Jackson, joined Aniston's Alex Levy in the drama's first season after Alex's longtime co-anchor Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) was accused of sexual misconduct.

Together, Alex and Bradley navigate the cutthroat world of morning news. (And together, they take down the world of morning news when necessary. Or at least that's what they did in the season 1 finale.)

Margulies joins the cast, which also includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, and others, as Laura Peterson, an anchor at UBA news.