Alex thanks Bradley in Morning Show season 2 finale sneak peek

By Samantha Highfill November 18, 2021 at 12:06 PM EST
Advertisement
Video courtesy of Apple TV+.

The Morning Show

The Morning Show season 2 hasn't held anything back.

The release of Maggie Brener's (Marcia Gay Harden) book has sent Alex (Jennifer Aniston) into a tailspin. She flew all the way to Italy to try to convince Mitch (Steve Carell) to write a statement denying that they'd ever slept together. He wouldn't, and by the time she landed back in the United States, Mitch was dead and she had COVID.

But Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) stuck up for Alex, calling Maggie out on her hypocrisy. And now, Alex is getting to say thank you.

Jennifer Aniston in season 2 of 'The Morning Show'
| Credit: Apple TV +

EW has an exclusive clip from the season 2 finale of the Apple TV+ drama, in which Alex calls Bradley to ask her why she defended her. As Bradley puts its, "I did it because we're friends. Not good ones, but important ones."

Watch the full clip above.

The Morning Show season 2 finale hits Apple TV+ on Friday.

Related content:

The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon star in the Apple TV+ series that gives viewers an in-depth look at what goes on behind the scenes in the world of daybreak television.

type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 1
rating
network
  • Apple
`

Comments

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com