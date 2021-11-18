Alex thanks Bradley in Morning Show season 2 finale sneak peek

The Morning Show Close this dialog window Streaming Options

The Morning Show season 2 hasn't held anything back.

The release of Maggie Brener's (Marcia Gay Harden) book has sent Alex (Jennifer Aniston) into a tailspin. She flew all the way to Italy to try to convince Mitch (Steve Carell) to write a statement denying that they'd ever slept together. He wouldn't, and by the time she landed back in the United States, Mitch was dead and she had COVID.

But Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) stuck up for Alex, calling Maggie out on her hypocrisy. And now, Alex is getting to say thank you.

The Morning Show finale sneak peek Jennifer Aniston in season 2 of 'The Morning Show' | Credit: Apple TV +

EW has an exclusive clip from the season 2 finale of the Apple TV+ drama, in which Alex calls Bradley to ask her why she defended her. As Bradley puts its, "I did it because we're friends. Not good ones, but important ones."

Watch the full clip above.

The Morning Show season 2 finale hits Apple TV+ on Friday.

