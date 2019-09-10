Top of the morning
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will reunite for the first time since working together on Friends on Apple’s upcoming series, The Morning Show. Here, the pair is photographed for EW’s October issue.
Witherspoon recalls early conversations with Aniston about the project, saying, “I called Jen and was like, ‘We should do this. Do you want to do this together?'”
“We were so excited to get to do it together,” Aniston says of working with Witherspoon.
In the show, Witherspoon plays local West Virginia reporter Bradley Jackson, known for her hair-trigger temper.
When Bradley ends up starring in a viral video, she’s asked to come on The Morning Show, where she’s interviewed by Aniston’s Alex Levy.
Alex Levy (Aniston) and Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) cohosted The Morning Show together for 15 years before he was fired following allegations of sexual misconduct.
Behind the scenes of The Morning Show, executive producer Chip Black (Mark Duplass) talks to his anchor.
Claire Conway (Bel Powley) is a production assistant on The Morning Show, while Hannah Shoenfeld (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) is the head talent booker.
Billy Crudup stars alongside Duplass as Cory Ellison, the president of the network’s news division.
