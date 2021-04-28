Watch Coach Bombay reunite with Fulton Reed in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers sneak peek

Once a Bash Brother, always a Bash Brother. Or should we say Smash Brother?

EW has your exclusive first look at Coach Bombay's (Emilio Estevez) nostalgic reunion with former Duck enforcer Fulton Reed (Elden Henson) in this week's episode of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, and let's just say that Fulton hasn't lost any of his fierce slap shot skills, even though he doesn't play hockey anymore. But don't just take our word for it — check out the moment Bombay and Fulton meet 25 years after D3 in the video above now!

Fulton returns in this Friday's episode of the Disney+ revival series along with other Mighty Ducks film characters Averman (Matt Doherty), Adam Banks (Vinny La Russo), Connie (Marguerite Moreau), Guy (Garret Henson), and Kenny Wu (Justin Wong). The episode revolves around a big Spirit of the Ducks gala that honors the past and current Mighty Ducks hockey team.

"It starts with a fun encounter Coach Bombay has with Fulton — they have an interesting run-in on the street reminiscent of ways they used to meet each other back in the early days," creator Steven Brill previously told EW of what brings all these former Ducks back into Bombay's life. "This chance meeting between Bombay and Fulton leads to a bigger story."

Estevez previously told EW that after their run-in on the street, Fulton invites Bombay to a smaller, more casual Ducks reunion at a pizza parlor where "we discover that Bombay hasn't been invited to the gala because he doesn't represent the best of what the Ducks stand for now; they've become this ultra-competitive, sort of new bad guys." The scene where Bombay reunites with his old players is "great," Estevez added, "but Bombay doesn't tell the gang that he wasn't invited to the gala, and it gets a little dark. He splits from the gang because of a miscommunication. So the beginning of the sequence is super positive and super exciting, but subsequently, it goes off the rails."

But Estevez promised that ultimately Bombay is "re-inspired" after reuniting with the original Ducks. "He is reminded of the values that he instilled in them when they were young that led them to go on to lead productive lives, and that these were lessons they'd never forgotten, and maybe he did," Estevez said. "Maybe he wasn't feeling like he was as valuable to their lives as he was, and he rediscovers that."

The reunion episode of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers begins streaming Friday on Disney+.