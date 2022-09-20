The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass creator Mike Flanagan is back with another spooky story.

To those before, to those after, to us now, and to those beyond. With those words, a meeting of the Midnight Club can officially commence.

The drama, based on the works of teen horror icon Christopher Pike, takes place at Brightcliffe Hospice, "a place for terminal teenagers to transition on their own terms," according to its website. Ilonka (#BlackAF's Iman Benson), a girl with hopes of going to Stanford University, finds herself here after learning that she has thyroid cancer. As she will come to discover, the hospice comes with its own unique history.

Every night at the stroke of midnight, eight of the teenage Brightcliffe residents sneak into the library to tell each other ghost stories — or as they say, "make ghosts" — and look for signs of life beyond death. They call themselves the Midnight Club.

"There are so many stories about this place, stories about people who thought they were gonna die but didn't," Ilonka says in the footage.

Flanagan and his producing partner Trevor Macy have longed toyed with the concept of ghosts. Sometimes they are memories come back to haunt those in the present. Sometimes they are lurking specters. The ghosts of The Midnight Club are very much real threats.

"I don't care what it costs," Ilonka exclaims. "If there's a way to save us, I'd bring the world down." Be careful what you wish for.

The Midnight Club The members of The Midnight Club assemble in Mike Flanagan's new horror series. | Credit: Eike Schroter/Netflix

The Midnight Club Ilonka (Iman Benson) looks for clues in the creepy basement at Brightcliffe. | Credit: Eike Schroter/Netflix

Benson, Adia (Cheri), Igby Rigney (Kevin), Annarah Cymone (Sandra), Aya Furukawa (Natsuki), Ruth Codd (Anya), Sauriyan Sapkota (Amesh), and Chris Sumpter (Spencer) play the eight members of the Midnight Club. Rigney and Cymone previously starred in Midnight Mass, and there are other familiar faces from Flanagan and Macy's past works that pop up.

Rahul Kohli (The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass), Zach Gilford (Midnight Mass), Samantha Sloyan (Hush, The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass), and Matt Biedel (Midnight Mass) have roles in the series. Gilford, best known for his turn as Matt Saracen on Friday Night Lights, co-stars as a nurse practitioner at Brightcliffe named Mark. Sloyan is playing Brightcliffe's neighbor Shasta, who runs her own naturopathic company.

Then there's the great Heather Langenkamp from A Nightmare on Elm Street playing Dr. Georgina Stanton at Brightcliffe.

The Midnight Club 'The Midnight Club' poster | Credit: Netflix

The Midnight Club will premiere on Netflix this Oct. 7. But first, Flanagan, Macy, Fong, and some of the cast members are heading to New York Comic Con on Oct. 6 for a world premiere screening of the show.

Watch the trailer above.

