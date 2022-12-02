The Midnight Club ghosted by Netflix after 1 season

Talk about some spooky news.

EW can confirm the YA horror series The Midnight Club has been canceled after just one season at Netflix. The news comes on the same day that it was announced that executive producers Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy had signed a new overall deal with Amazon Studios via their Intrepid Pictures banner.

Intrepid previously held a deal at Netflix, and together, Flanagan and Macy put out The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and The Midnight Club on the streamer. The duo have one more project still to be released at Netflix — The Fall of the House of Usher.

The Midnight Club, which was co-created by Flanagan and Leah Fong, is an adaptation of Christopher Pike's teen novel of the same name that also incorporates spooky tales from the author's other books. The main story is set at Brightcliffe Hospice, a place for terminally ill teenagers to transition on their own terms, but it comes with its own eerie history.

It followed eight of Brightcliffe's residents, who also happen to be members of the Midnight Club, a long-running group where members share their own ghost stories and search for signs of life beyond death. In addition to their creepy tales, the show also follows the protagonists as they attempt to solve some of Brightcliffe's strangest mysteries.

The cancelation news is particularly devastating to fans, who were notably not given all the answers to the show's main questions by season end. This was done on purpose, as Flanagan previously had said the series was initially planned to have more seasons. "It was very much designed to continue. Pike has 80 books, so we have a lot of unused material to pull from… We also didn't answer some of the bigger questions of the season. Those answers exist, but were meant to be for the next season," he said at a press conference for the show in October.

But viewers may not totally be left in the dark in the wake of the cancelation. "If there isn't [another season], I'll put them up on Twitter. Then we'll at least all be able to talk about it," he said. Here's to hoping Flanagan makes good on that promise.

The series starred Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Annarah Cymone, Aya Furukawa, Ruth Codd, Sauriyan Sapkota, Chris Sumpter, Rahul Kohli, Zach Gilford, Samantha Sloyan, Matt Biedel and more.

All 10 episodes of The Midnight Club are currently streaming on Netflix.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.