Yeti on his shocking Masked Singer reveal and why he wants his character to do Star Wars next

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

The Yeti has returned to his icy enclave.

In one of the most shocking eliminations yet on The Masked Singer, the adorable iceman was sent home, and he was revealed to be Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Omarion. The B2K alum commiserated with EW about his (devastating) reveal, and talked about his connection to season 3 finalist Frog, why he wants to see his character in a movie, and what's next for him.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: I am so mad that I am talking to you right now. I thought you were going to take it all!

OMARION: [Laughs] Yeah, I know. The Yeti's sitting here. He's shaking his head. He's like, "What? Who's going to beat the Yeti?"

I was shocked. I couldn't believe it.

That's how the judges looked, too, but you didn't hear that from me. [Laughs]

So were you sad to go home?

No. I'm actually pretty competitive, but I'm always looking for the deeper things in my experiences, because I've been performing and winning for so long, personally. I really am happy that I was open enough to experience what it means to be felt, rather than seen. And for a very long time as an entertainer, I completely forgot what that was like. So to be able to develop a character like the Yeti, and do my research — I may have felt like a Yeti a time or two in my career. I felt like that was what I needed to get [from this experience]. It's better to be felt. When you do a great performance and people feel it, they may forget what they see, but they will never forget how they felt. So I'm so happy that I was able to even come in hot as the wildcard. It was a great experience. I'm happy that I enjoyed myself, and nah, I'm not even tripping. The Yeti is a winner. He's stepped out from the Himalayan Mountains further than any Yeti! If you ask me, he needs to be making a guest star appearance in the next Star Wars. But you know, we'll see.

That costume is so cute it really does need some merch of its own.

You feel me! That's what I'm saying. We'll see. The Masked Singer, that's their character, but you know, I will say he definitely should pop up in a movie or two, because he's so adorable, and his talent was just wow, crazy. He rollerblades and sings at the fire. I mean, I've never seen a Yeti like this Yeti. [Laughs]

Speaking of the rollerblading, how did that come about? No one has ever done that on the show before.

Well, they always ask you on the show, what are some of your hidden talents? Immediately I was thinking to myself, what could I do, a hidden talent that I could display that would be cool? And when I was younger, before I became a musician, I used to go up to Santa Rosa [Calif.] every year with my uncles and I used to go to this camp called Camp Snoopy. We would basically teach the kids there how to rollerblade. So I was like a professional rollerblader early on in my traveling career. So when they asked me what was a hidden talent, I said rollerblading, and then it was, "Wait a minute, oh, this is gonna be dope. A Yeti has never rollerbladed before." I'm so happy that I was able to bring out that hidden talent because I couldn't think of anything else. All the other things I thought of I wouldn't be able to do in this 60-pound outfit. So, the skating was pretty cool. I'm happy that I was able to do that.

Your performances were all so different. Was there one that you were particularly proud of?

Yeah, I really enjoyed performing "Lonely," not just because of the skates, but because of the key of the song and the tone of the song. I know so many people feel lonely and don't know how to express it. And my voice has that kind of sound and feel that sort of brings forth that emotion and that energy. And it's a current song as well. You know, Justin [Bieber], put the song out not too long ago. So I felt like, oh, this is dope. This is a current song. People that have heard it that love it, they'll be like, "Oh, this is a different version right here, this is the Omarion version" — well, they didn't know that then — but, you know, it's such a well-written song and well-produced song. So that was my favorite to perform.

You've worked a lot with another Masked Singer alum, the Frog a.k.a. Bow Wow. Did you two ever talk about the show or did he reach out to be like, "I know this is you?"

He didn't reach out and ask me if I was the Yeti, but we did have a conversation. And he was like, "I know this is you, O. I know this is you." [Laughs] Just like I knew it was him when I saw the Frog. We've shared the stage, we've done albums together. So he definitely knows my energy signature. And I thought it was cool, too. I felt like it was orchestrated by the universe, because we were on tour before the pandemic, we were on the Millennium Tour. And we only got to do five shows before COVID hit, and now we're preparing for October to go back on tour. So really now the public has the opportunity to come see us, two Masked Singers on one tour, and I didn't think about that. In hindsight, I'm like, wow, that's pretty dope. So if you're a real big fan of the show, then you could come and see us both at one show, which is I think a first in Masked Singer history, too.

Speaking of upcoming projects, tell me about this new track you have coming out as part of the documentary Dreamland: The Rise and Fall of Black Wall Street.

So "We Will Never Forget" is the feature track in the documentary Dreamland: The Rise and Fall of Black Wall Street. It premieres on CNN this month on the 31st. There's songs that represent the time and I think that this conversation about race and social justice is such a big one. And for LeBron James and his team to be putting this documentary out about the burning in Tulsa, of the Black Wall Street, I think that it is very prolific and it's a conversation that we need to have. A lot of people don't even know that Black Wall Street existed, a place where Black people thrived and had their own businesses, but was cut short by hate. And it's the same thing that we are experiencing now. Something that's really cool about this song is it's featuring Lalah Hathaway and Kierra Sheard, and also with the proceeds and benefits of the song, it will benefit social justice. The official music video will be airing on the centennial anniversary of the Black Wall Street massacre. And it'll be streaming on platforms really, really soon. With this, I think it's important that people acknowledge history and how we really truly need to move on from hating one another, and how we need to have respect for one another.

And I'm excited after being the Yeti to be doing a lot of music projects and some acting. I actually wrote a book that's going to be coming out with Harper in 2022. It's titled Full Circle: Lessons and Takeaways on How to Live an Unbothered Life. I'm going to be dropping an album this year titled Full Circle as well. We're going to be going on the Millennium Tour, a lot of great things.

On the show, Robin guessed you right off the bat with his first impression guess. Were you surprised by who did and didn't guess you?

I was surprised that on the first show [Robin guessed me]. I was like wait a minute, Robin. Already? Dang, Robin. Make it a little bit more exciting. But I thought it was really cool. Because most of the interactions that we had, besides this one interaction with us in the studio with myself and Pharrell [Williams], has always been in passing, so for him to be able to realize my tone, my feeling, my vibe — I was pretty surprised. And it was cool to see the panel be surprised that the Yeti was going home, you know what I mean? So it was all in all such a great experience. I'm happy. The Yeti is tapping me on my shoulder, he said he's not happy that he didn't win because he felt like he should win, but all in all, it was such a great takeaway, and I loved being the Yeti.

What did you enjoy most about this experience?

I think what I enjoyed the most was the not knowing. It was a little bit nerve-wracking. I mean, it's like learning two big songs in one week, and then we're performing it live. So I love that. I love that challenge. It was kind of like karaoke on steroids. I enjoyed just the challenge of not knowing, for that little short period of time, even though it was stressful.

Well, thank you for bringing the Yeti to life for us on The Masked Singer.

Most definitely. And thank you so much. It's all good. Maybe you'll see the Yeti pop up in future Star Wars or one of these cartoons. I don't know, we've got to talk to Fox. We need some Yeti memorabilia.

