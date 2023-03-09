Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars Helen Mirren and Zachary Levi joined in the fun.

Wolf revealed as iconic Grammy winner in chaotic DC Superheroes week on The Masked Singer

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Superman — on The Masked Singer!

This week's episode was a tribute to all things DC Superheroes, and fittingly kicked off with a rousing rendition of "Holding Out for a Hero" performed by Nicole Scherzinger. This time around, the stage was adorned by various memorabilia from different DC franchises: the Bat Mobile, Bat signal, Aqua Man's suit, Shazam's suit, and the original Christopher Reeve Superman costume. Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars Helen Mirren and Zachary Levi, and publisher and chief creative officer of DC Comics, Jim Lee, were even on hand to deliver some comic book-worthy clues.

The judges also got in on the DC fun, with Scherzinger dressing up as Cat Woman (once a pussycat, always a pussycat); Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg as Harley Quinn (hey, isn't this superheroes week?); Ken Jeong as the Riddler (fitting, because he needs to get a clue, as Nick Cannon points out); and Robin Thicke as... Robin (because of course).

This week saw three brand new contestants take the stage for the first time since the season 9 premiere. Gargoyle came out first, and stole everyone's heart with a performance of "One Call Away" by Charlie Puth. Scherzinger was particularly taken by the contestant, and for the first time in a few seasons, she has another crush on the show — it's been a while!

This was followed up by Wolf's performance of "Break on Through" by the Doors and Squirrel's rendition of "Try" by Pink. As always, someone had to go home first, and this week that someone was Wolf.

The only thing wilder than that was the fact that Jeong couldn't riddle himself into figuring out who was behind the mask, even after everyone else had clocked that that iconic voice belonged to Grammy winner Michael Bolton. The legendary "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You" and "When a Man Loves a Woman" singer was indeed behind the caped canine, and for the first time this season, almost all of the panelists got it right.

This sent Squirrel and Gargoyle to the Battle Royale, where the two duked it out over 3 Doors Down's "Kryptonite." In the end, Squirrel won and Gargoyle was sent packing. In the first round of competition this season, the panelists waited until the very end to use the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell and save someone. This time around, though, they used it in the very first go, and saved Gargoyle, thus sending him to a future episode where he will compete against Medusa and any future saved contestants for a chance to rejoin the competition.

Squirrel, then, lives to gather nuts and sing another day, and heads to next week's Sesame Street-themed episode.

