Watch Turtle almost bring Nicole Scherzinger to tears in exclusive The Masked Singer clip

It wouldn't be The Masked Singer if someone (usually Nicole Scherzinger) wasn't crying.

In an exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday night's episode, which can be viewed below, the panelist is nearly brought to tears over Turtle's rendition of James Bay's "Let It Go."

The latest episode of the hit Fox singing competition will feature a new format not seen yet this season, EW can confirm. There will be four singers in the episode, and they will face off in pairs, with Turtle and Astronaut battling it out in one round and Kangaroo vs. Night Angel in the other. The contestant with the least amount of votes from each face-off will compete in the Smackdown, where one will be eliminated and unmasked at the end of the episode.

Scherzinger and fellow panelists Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy will be joined by guest panelist Yvette Nicole Brown, Jeong's former Community costar. The actress joins a long list of celebrity guest panelists this season, which has so far also included the likes of Jamie Foxx, Will Arnett, and fellow Community alum Joel McHale.

The Masked Singer airs on Fox Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

