As soon as T-Rex ran up on The Masked Singer stage last week, and we saw her boundless, I-just-ate-10-pixie-sticks-before-coming-out-here energy, we thought, "Is that JoJo Siwa??"

The dino's height, which is not that far off from host Nick Cannon's 6'0" frame, plus her leggings and sneakers combo beneath the Shakespearean T-Rex costume, strengthened our hunch. But that's not all the proof there is that the 16-year-old YouTuber and social media star is under the mask.

Let us present the evidence:

The energy

First off, Siwa is famous for her firecracker energy and fast-talking ways. You'll know if you've even watched 30 seconds of one of her YouTube videos. T-Rex had that same youthful energy on stage, high-kicking up a storm, with panelist Robin Thicke even remarking that she danced just like his 9-year-old son.

Reality TV/YouTube clues

In her first clue package from last Wednesday, T-Rex said she was plucked from obscurity and put into an "extraordinary place called T-Rex Island," where she was one of dozens of talented creatures "pirouetting the land."

Siwa first became known for appearing on two seasons of Dance Moms, the reality show that also made dancers Maddie Ziegler and her sister Mackenzie Ziegler famous. The "pirouetting" has to be a nod to dancing.

There was also a big U-shaped ballon in the package, which is likely a reference to YouTube. Siwa boasts more than 10 million followers on her main channel, and 3.7 million on her music channel.

Her signature look

As previously mentioned, Siwa has a very recognizable look: Skinny jeans/pants and sparkly everything (including sneakers), which T-Rex wore on stage, plus the huge hair bows she wears in every video. In T-Rex's first clue package, a bow and arrow were shown, which is probably a reference to the hairbows.

Pink was also a recurring color in the first clip, as well as her second clue package, and Siwa's fans know she loves all things pink. She once posted a bedroom tour featuring so much pink it would make even Angelyne quiver.

Image zoom Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

Pink slime

There was a toy dinosaur covered in pink goo in last Wednesday's clue package, and the hint could be a reference to two things. One, Siwa signed with Nickelodeon in 2017, and the network is known for sliming celebrities at its awards shows. In fact, Siwa herself got slimed when she performed at the Kids' Choice Awards in 2018.

The star has also made numerous videos making her own slime, a semi-recent obsession for many kids. Either way, the clues are pointing right at Siwa.

North West connection

There was a weather vane with the letters "N" and "W" for North and West emphasized in T-Rex's first clue package, and Siwa made a video where she babysat Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North West.

Music career

In her most recent clue package, T-Rex said she had to survive, and no one "wants to be a one-hit wonder." This could either be directed at Siwa's post-Dance Moms career, which was her claim to fame, or to her 2016 platinum-certified song "Boomerang."

