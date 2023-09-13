Scherzinger will be performing on London's West End.

The Masked Singer swaps Nicole Scherzinger for Rita Ora as season 11 panelist

The Masked Singer is making a major change in season 11.

The host and non-Ora panelists have been mainstays on the show since it began airing on Fox, and this marks the first time one of the stars has had to step away.

Fans of Scherzinger on the show probably needn't worry, though. Ahead of season 10, which officially starts competition Sept. 27, EW asked Scherzinger if she planned to continue on the series, should it get renewed for many more seasons.

"Oh my gosh, I would love to, are you kidding me?" she said. "I love my [Masked Singer] family. And it's such a great job. Are you kidding? I love it. Yes."

For now, Scherzinger will appear in season 10, which just aired its special kickoff episode on Sunday. That episode delivered a 0.9 live plus same-day rating among adults 18-49 and 4 million viewers, its highest-rated and most-watched premiere since season 7. It also marked the top unscripted season premiere of 2023 among adults 18-49 (excluding post-Super Bowl).

The actual season 10 competition will get underway Sept. 27, in the show's normal time slot of 8-9 p.m. ET/PT.

