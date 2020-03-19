The Masked Singer Swan did show to test herself: 'Can I even f—ing do this?'

Image zoom Michael Becker / FOX

Warning: This article contains spoilers about The Masked Singer season 3, episode 8.

Was that a swan song or what? On Wednesday, Bella Thorne — a.k.a. The Swan — flew the coop on The Masked Singer. Here, the former Disney star talks about how easy it was to kick up her heels as a bedazzled bird, and what she has planned next for Fox Broadcasting.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: You moved pretty well in that costume. Was it light and airy?

BELLA THORNE: I think out of all the costumes, mine was probably the easiest. I got really lucky in that sense because my costume didn't have wings. The costume was amazing, I mean, literally amazing, Mine was so much easier except for like, you know, when I had my head on. I couldn't walk anywhere or do anything because my head was so big. Like, I'm really tall in that costume.

How well could you see?

I couldn't see very much. It was kinda interesting because actually I put my mic where my eyes were. It sounded better during rehearsal. My vocals. You could hear them.

Fever was such a great song because it totally threw them off.

My vocal coach really likes that song. We wanted to throw them off. I am also, like, really big into older music. I listened to my mom's iPod growing up. Fans don't love me for this kind of music. It's not something that's shoved in your face every day.

You obviously worked with Ken Jeong on The Duff. Did you worry he would recognize you?

I'm very close to Nicole Scherzinger too and I thought that they would both recognize me. I was laughing at the guesses, that's for sure.

You've been an entertainer since you were so young. Do you feel like at this point, at the tender age of 22, you've done everything in Hollywood except something like this?

I've never done anything close to this. I like doing things that I've never done. I like getting over my scariness, you know? It was kind of like testing myself as a person.

You've recorded a ton of music. Did you feel like you needed to disguise your voice?

We definitely considered disguising my voice, for sure. But then it was like, what do we do? The people definitely know it's me. Yeah. The older music definitely helped. And me doing like a Broadway kind of sounds helped, I think.

When the show approached you, were you immediately sold or did it take you a while to say yes?

I was definitely sold. I was doing a fighting movie at that time and I was like, do I even have time to be I fight training and to do this singing? Ay yi yi. To learn like a bunch of dances and songs and stuff and in like one day. I was really like, oh s—, can I even f—ing do this? Then, you know, you can do it. You definitely can do it. But, I think the most difficult part was definitely having to be training so much, shooting in Puerto Rico. And just trying to do both of them was really stressful. I really want to be good at singing, but I really want to be great at fight training. I wanted to do both!

What's happening with your life right now because of social distancing. Did everything you're get canceled. What's happening for you?

I just directed a music video, that we actually haven't announced yet. For Trippie Redd and Blackbear and Cheat Codes. It's a horror music video with lots of blood gags and stuff. It's my first time directing that kind of stuff.

And now you have a deal with Fox to develop scripted and unscripted series. What's the dream scenario for you?

I really want to bring them a great competitor for Riverdale or something teen-driven and psychological, with dark backgrounds but on the Gossip Girl side. I've been really reading a lot of books to buy. And I love writing. That's a huge thing. It's just so crazy, you know? I've always really wanted to do this and to be able to tell my 8-year-old self that, yeah, at 22, you signed a development deal with Fox! I'm so happy and I'm so excited to make new projects and to bring onto the air a really young voice. That's the biggest problem. We have so many older writers and whatnot. It's really rare that we get that feeling of a really young voice.

