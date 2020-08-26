Fox is fast-tracking a companion show for The Masked Singer called I Can See Your Voice

The success of The Masked Singer — coupled with the ongoing challenges of the pandemic and how it is affecting scripted production — has prompted Fox to fast-track a companion show called I Can See Your Voice.

The new unscripted series, hosted and executive produced by TMS judge Ken Jeong, will feature actress Cheryl Hines, vocalist Adrienne Bailon-Houghton (a Masked Singer season 2 finalist), and a rotating panel of celebrities who help a contestant "tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note." Here's the rest of the logline: "With $100,000 on the line, the contestant will attempt to weed out the bad 'Secret Voices' from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation, and lip synch challenges. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with the musical superstar, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck."

The show, which is based on a South Korean format, will premiere behind TMS on Sept. 23.

“Safely filming I Can See Your Voice this summer was a win in itself, but when we saw the pure magic of the show and felt the palpable suspense in the room before that first note hit, we knew we had to share it with audiences this season,” said Fox's Rob Wade, President of alternative entertainment & specials, in a statement. “It’s no secret that viewers need a little fun and escape now and, as a companion to an all-new season of The Masked Singer, this will be a fantastic night of family entertainment – and a fantastic night of Ken Jeong!”

Jeong will also keep his day job as a TMS judge. Fox says the season four celebrity contestants combined "have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,475 episodes of television and 151 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and one Time 100 Most Influential persons."

I Can See Your Voice will premiere Sept. 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.