Season 5's first unmasked contestant tells EW that Miss Piggy wants to do the show next. "She'd sing, but refuses to wear a mask."

Snail says he loved being mistaken for Adam Sandler on Masked Singer: 'I'm usually mistaken for Yoda'

The Masked Singer Close Streaming Options

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

There have been several shocking reveals on The Masked Singer, but none more so than the one from Wednesday night's season 5 premiere.

In a surprising twist, the first contestant sent home, the Snail, was unmasked to reveal beloved Muppet character Kermit the Frog. Everyone's favorite green amphibian took some time out of his busy schedule to chat with EW about his turn on the show.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: You've had quite the illustrious career. Why do The Masked Singer?

KERMIT THE FROG: I've done movies, television and a lot of things in my career, but as hard as it is to believe I had never gotten inside a snail costume and tried to fool judges on Masked Singer. So, when this opportunity came up, I leaped at the chance. Never let it be said that this frog shirked a challenge….or is it "challenged a shirk?" In any case, that's how it happened.

Was it hard for you as a Muppet to operate the Snail costume?

Actually, it was quite roomy in there. And the shell was incredible — a real mobile home, complete with a full kitchen, en suite and jacuzzi. I hear they're turning it into a Bed & Breakfast at the end of the season.

Do you think Miss Piggy is watching and what would she have to say about you being on the show?

Miss Piggy is definitely watching. And I hear she wants to be on the show, too. She'd sing, but refuses to wear a mask. Or as she told the producers: "When you look as good as moi, you don't hide inside a snail." I understand they're still in negotiations. Good luck with that.

Image zoom Kermit the Frog | Credit: Everett Collection

Recently, The Muppet Show was added to Disney+. What has the response been to that and how do you feel about it being re-introduced to a whole new generation of fans?

It's wonderful. We had so much fun making The Muppet Show and had so many great guest stars join us — Elton John, Julie Andrews, Steve Martin, John Cleese — just to name a few. I'm thrilled that a whole new generation of tadpoles…and humans… can now watch the show anytime they want. In fact, the only ones not thrilled about the show being on Disney+ are those two old guys in the balcony, Statler & Waldorf. Some things never change.

It's well known that when someone goes on The Masked Singer, they're allowed to tell a few close friends or family, but they have to sign NDAs. Who did you have sign an NDA and why?

I had all of the Muppets sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement, but just to be extra safe, when I went to do Masked Singer I turned off the WiFi, locked the stage door and kept them distracted by giving them a room full of bubble wrap to pop. This way they couldn't tell anyone anything until after the show was over.

How did you feel about the panelists guessing you were Adam Sandler, Bill Murray, Seth MacFarlane, and Billy Crystal?

It was fun being mistaken for those amazing iconic comic actors, and refreshing, too. Being green, I'm usually mistaken for Yoda or the Hulk's little brother.

Does you being on The Masked Singer mean you have more plans to put out recorded music?

There are so few short green banjo-playing amphibian singers out there. I've got that niche locked up, and I'm never going to stop singing. Any requests?

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close Streaming Options

Related content: