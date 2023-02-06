Meet the "Ding Dong Keep It On" bell.

The Masked Singer season 9 reveals new costumes, themes, and big elimination twist

Fox is finally unmasking season 9 of The Masked Singer.

As has been the case for every season before it, season 9 will once again be hosted by Nick Cannon and feature panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg when it returns on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The new episodes will also feature the supersized twists first introduced last season, namely, a "Champion of the Masked Singer"-style competition with sudden elimination and double unmaskings in every episode. However, EW can reveal that, for the first time ever, panelists will have the opportunity to save a singer from looming elimination with the "Ding Dong Keep It On" Bell which can only be used once per group.

The show has also been given an updated stage design to incorporate the largest audience in Masked Singer history, who will once again be tasked with voting for their favorite masked celebrity performer. The singer with the least amount of votes will unmask mid-show, and the remaining two singers will face off in a Battle Royale performance, with the winner moving on to compete the following week, and the other contestant unmasking. It will all ultimately lead to three finalists left standing to compete in the semi-finals.

Another one of the fan-favorite season 8 twists is making a comeback in season 9 — themed nights — which will be weaved throughout the performers' song selections, costumes, celebrity guests, set design, and may even provide clues as to who is under the mask. This season's themes are set to include: "Abba Night," "New York Night," "DC Superhero Night," "Sesame Street Night," "'80s Night," "Movie Night," and "The Masked Singer in Space Night."

EW can also unveil the first look at three costumes — Gnome, Mustang, and Medusa. Check those out below.

The Masked Singer 'The Masked Singer' season 9's Gnome | Credit: FOX

The Masked Singer 'The Masked Singer' season 9's Mustang | Credit: FOX

The Masked Singer 'The Masked Singer' season 9's Medusa | Credit: FOX

These costumes join the previously announced Dandelion, Jackalope, Gargoyle, and California Roll.

Viewers can once again expect a starry lineup of guest stars to appear on the show, however, names are being kept under wraps for now. As they did last season, Thicke and Scherzinger are expected to return to the stage for a couple of special performances.

See how all the zany fun unfolds when season 9 debuts on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. on Fox.

