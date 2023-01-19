From the return of themed nights, to the new costumes, to who will be on the panel this year and more, here is everything we know so far about the new episodes.

Everything we know about The Masked Singer season 9 so far

And yet, here we are, with another season coming up shortly on Feb. 15. In the lead-up to the new episodes, EW has collected every bit of information we have on season 9 so far, with more to come in the days and weeks ahead.

From the return of themed nights, to the new costumes, to who will be on the panel this year and more, here is everything we know so far about The Masked Singer season 9.

When does the new season of The Masked Singer start and where can I watch?

The new season will premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. on FOX. As it has in the past, the show will occupy that primetime Wednesday slot moving forward. If you miss an episode airing live, you can catch up on the show with On Demand, FOX NOW, Hulu, as well as on FOX Entertainment's streaming platform, Tubi. On Demand episodes are available for customers of Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, DISH, Hulu + Live, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, XFINITY, YouTube TV and many more.

Is the format of the show the same?

Details about the format or any potential twists and turns are being kept under wraps for now, but EW can confirm that themed episodes will once again appear this season. The show introduced the concept in season 8, which saw themed nights such as "Vegas Night," "Comedy Roast," "Hall of Fame," "Muppets Night," "Andrew Lloyd Webber Night," "TV Themes," "'90s Night," "Thanksgiving," and "Fright Night." Stay tuned for more details.

THE MASKED SINGER 'The Masked Singer' regulars will all be back for season 9. | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

Will the same panel and host be returning?

Who will be appearing as a guest star or guest panelist?

It's not known at this time who will be appearing alongside our usual panel, but given that the themed nights are back, we can expect more starry cameos.

What are the new Masked Singer season 9 costumes?

While we can't say their names just yet, FOX has provided a sneak peak of four new costumes for the season, below. EW's best guesses for these costumes are a rooster, voodoo doll, salamander, and moose.

The Masked Singer Season 9 'The Masked Singer' season 9 key art | Credit: FOX

Additionally, in a short clip released by the network, five other costumes were also teased. Although they aren't shown, the clip confirms that the season will include Mustang, Dandelion, Jackalope, Gargoyle, and California Roll. See that video for yourself below.

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available. This story will be updated.

