Who is that? Breaking down all The Masked Singer season 9 clues

Can you guess which famous face is under each mask?
By Lauren Huff February 15, 2023 at 09:08 PM EST
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Masked Singer season 9.

Get out your notes and fire up those search engines: Another season of The Masked Singer is here.

Season 9 will feature 21 new celebrities in disguise for the panelists (and audience!) to figure out the true identities of, and EW has you covered in your clue-parsing journey.

As we've done in seasons past, we will update the list below each week with all the new clues, anything said on stage, what the singers performed, and the judges' guesses. However, in order to better align with the "King/Queen of the Masked Singer" format, wherein all but one contestant goes home each week, we will only be doing in-depth clue write-ups for the contestants who move on, since they're the ones whose identities we don't know yet! Never fear, though: For each of the other contestants, we'll make note of who ended up being under the mask and what they performed as a reminder.

Without further ado, here's everything you need to know about each of these new contestants. Can you figure out who's under the mask?

Medusa on 'The Masked Singer'
| Credit: Michael Becker / FOX

Who is Medusa?

Clue package:

  • "I grew up far from the spotlight, a dancer in the dark, and I never quite fit in," she says to start the first clue package.
  • But fitting in was not what she worried about, because she knew "early on, I was born to stand out."
  • So she ignored anyone who wanted her to "conform."
  • "Embracing my oddities, snakes and all, has taken me far. From the Super Bowl to this very stage — that's right, I've been here before."
  • Says Masked Singer feels like the perfect stage for her because "look around, it doesn't get much weirder than this."
  • A balance scale, a knight and bishop, a true love heart tattoo, Buckingham Palace, planets and asteroids, and Greek statues all appear in the first clue package.

On stage:

  • First performance: "Happier Than Ever," by Billie Eilish
  • Swag Bag Clue: A DVD for Medusa: Snakes on the Astral Plane, emblazoned with the figure "$340 million." As Medusa says, "Sometimes success comes in the grayest of places."

Judges' guesses: Ellie Goulding, Meghan Markle, Lorde

Medusa unmasked: TBD

Gnome on 'The Masked Singer'
| Credit: Michael Becker / FOX

Who is Gnome?

First performance: "When You're Smiling," by Billie Holiday

Judges' guesses: Dustin Hoffman, Robert De Niro, Mel Brooks

Gnome Unmasked: Dick Van Dyke

Mustang on 'The Masked Singer'
| Credit: Michael Becker / FOX

Who is Mustang?

First performance: "Here I Go Again," by Whitesnake

Judges' guesses: Pink, Suzanne Somers, Ann or Nancy Wilson, Chrissie Hynde

Mustang Unmasked: Sara Evans

