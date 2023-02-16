Who is that? Breaking down all The Masked Singer season 9 clues

As we've done in seasons past, we will update the list below each week with all the new clues, anything said on stage, what the singers performed, and the judges' guesses. However, in order to better align with the "King/Queen of the Masked Singer" format, wherein all but one contestant goes home each week, we will only be doing in-depth clue write-ups for the contestants who move on, since they're the ones whose identities we don't know yet! Never fear, though: For each of the other contestants, we'll make note of who ended up being under the mask and what they performed as a reminder.