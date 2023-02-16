Who is that? Breaking down all The Masked Singer season 9 clues
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Masked Singer season 9.
Get out your notes and fire up those search engines: Another season of The Masked Singer is here.
Season 9 will feature 21 new celebrities in disguise for the panelists (and audience!) to figure out the true identities of, and EW has you covered in your clue-parsing journey.
As we've done in seasons past, we will update the list below each week with all the new clues, anything said on stage, what the singers performed, and the judges' guesses. However, in order to better align with the "King/Queen of the Masked Singer" format, wherein all but one contestant goes home each week, we will only be doing in-depth clue write-ups for the contestants who move on, since they're the ones whose identities we don't know yet! Never fear, though: For each of the other contestants, we'll make note of who ended up being under the mask and what they performed as a reminder.
Without further ado, here's everything you need to know about each of these new contestants. Can you figure out who's under the mask?
Who is Medusa?
Clue package:
- "I grew up far from the spotlight, a dancer in the dark, and I never quite fit in," she says to start the first clue package.
- But fitting in was not what she worried about, because she knew "early on, I was born to stand out."
- So she ignored anyone who wanted her to "conform."
- "Embracing my oddities, snakes and all, has taken me far. From the Super Bowl to this very stage — that's right, I've been here before."
- Says Masked Singer feels like the perfect stage for her because "look around, it doesn't get much weirder than this."
- A balance scale, a knight and bishop, a true love heart tattoo, Buckingham Palace, planets and asteroids, and Greek statues all appear in the first clue package.
On stage:
- First performance: "Happier Than Ever," by Billie Eilish
- Swag Bag Clue: A DVD for Medusa: Snakes on the Astral Plane, emblazoned with the figure "$340 million." As Medusa says, "Sometimes success comes in the grayest of places."
Judges' guesses: Ellie Goulding, Meghan Markle, Lorde
Medusa unmasked: TBD
Who is Gnome?
First performance: "When You're Smiling," by Billie Holiday
Judges' guesses: Dustin Hoffman, Robert De Niro, Mel Brooks
Who is Mustang?
First performance: "Here I Go Again," by Whitesnake
Judges' guesses: Pink, Suzanne Somers, Ann or Nancy Wilson, Chrissie Hynde
