Find out which stars have been under the masks so far.

The Masked Singer season 9 reveals: See every unmasked celebrity contestant

Who is that? It's time to answer The Masked Singer's favorite question as a new group of celebs go incognito to belt out tunes and leave us guessing on season 9.

The new season, which premiered Feb. 15 on Fox, already revealed some heavy hitters as Mustang, Gnome, and Medusa took the stage, with only the latter surviving to sing another day. Read on as we keep track of which singers are eliminated each episode and the famous faces hiding under the masks.

Mustang is Sara Evans

Sara Evans on 'The Masked Singer' Sara Evans revealed as Mustang on 'The Masked Singer' | Credit: Michael Becker / FOX (2)

The second contestant eliminated in week 1 was Mustang, who was revealed to be country singer Sara Evans. The 52-year-old musician behind the hit songs "Born to Fly," "Saints & Angels," and "Suds in the Bucket" was sent packing after singing "Here I Go Again," by Whitesnake. Evans told EW she had initially signed on to perform the following week, but was bumped up to the premiere with only a day's notice. "I was sad. I was really upset initially, because I felt, well, that wasn't fair," she said of her early elimination. "Because, you know, if I had done [week 2's] ABBA night, and everybody was also doing ABBA, I probably could have stayed on longer. But then at the same time, I was missing my kids and I have so much going on in my career. So I was like, you know, God knew exactly what to do and the perfect amount of time that I needed to be involved. So I'm very grateful." (Read our full exit interview with Sara Evans as Mustang.)

Gnome is Dick Van Dyke

Dick Van Dyke on 'The Masked Singer' Dick Van Dyke revealed as Gnome on 'The Masked Singer' | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX (2)

The Masked Singer season 9 premiere kicked off with a shocking reveal as Gnome was unmasked as Dick Van Dyke. The beloved 97-year-old actor, best known for his roles on the Dick Van Dyke Show and as Bert the chimney sweep in Mary Poppins, was eliminated following a performance of "When You're Smiling," by Billie Holiday. Van Dyke told EW he knew the judges would never guess him under the mask. "They were so surprised," he said. "I stepped out and everybody's mouths dropped open. I think some people thought I was dead." (Read our full exit interview with Dick Van Dyke as Gnome.)

Who's next?

Host Nick Cannon and contestant Medusa on 'The Masked Singer' 'The Masked Singer' host Nick Cannon and Medusa | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

Follow our updated list of clues for every contestant to try to guess the identity of the stars under the rest of the masks. And check back here every week for updates on who was eliminated after each new episode.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: