Meet Maize: The Masked Singer season 8 debuts its newest costume

When The Masked Singer returns for its eighth season, things are sure to be a-maize-ing.

Let us introduce Maize, a never-before-seen costume from the upcoming season. With the flapper-approved jeweled headband and sparkly green oversized coat, Maize is popping with that old Hollywood glam, much like Skunk did in season 6. Could we have another legendary diva on our hands?

Maize joins several other previously announced costumes that include Bride, Harp, Avocado, Sir Bugaboo, Scarecrow, Hedgehog, Mummies, and Venus Fly Trap. As viewers take in these new costumes, they should also put on their thinking caps, executive producer Craig Plestis tells EW. "Especially for certain ones like Venus Fly Trap, that costume is a clue. This season, all these costumes, there's a real reason why each celebrity is in each costume," he teases. "Once that mask is revealed on Venus Fly Trap, you'll connect the dots, and go, 'Oh, I should have gotten that right from the second that person walked on the stage.' Helping America play the guessing game is all part of our mantra for this season."

In that same spirit of providing even more clues to the masked celebrities' identities, Plestis says that this season will feature themed episodes, which he says almost feel like "variety shows." "You never know who's going to show up in these themed episodes, who's going to deliver a clue. And especially with the costumes, the costumes are somewhat designed for those themed episodes as well, which can provide clues to who they are," he explains. "We've upped the ante a little bit with these themes to make it easier for the home audience to play along. If it is a Vegas night or if it is a, whatever theme it might be, it helps you with the clue and the guessing games as well."

As EW previously revealed, this forthcoming season is set to feature many surprises, including major format changes, a goat and G.O.A.T., and much more. Read more about that here.

The Masked Singer season 8 will premiere on Fox Wednesday Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

