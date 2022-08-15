See the first bonkers costumes and celebrity guests for The Masked Singer season 8

The first promo for the new season teases more stars, costumes, and surprises than ever before.
By Lauren Huff August 15, 2022
The Masked Singer

Calling all super sleuths!

The first promo for The Masked Singer season 8 is here, and EW has the exclusive first look. In the clip, below, a lot is revealed about the new season, including several costumes, celebrity guest stars, and more.

There appear to be close to a dozen costumes in the promo. In keeping with the fun of the show, though, Fox is not yet revealing the names of the costumes shown. EW's best guesses for the new masks include a harp, a mermaid (or siren?), a robot, Venus flytrap, a porcupine, a Mad Hatter, a jack-o'-lantern, a rat, and a snowflake. In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance, there also seems to be a possible dragon or dinosaur-type character, and a panther or jaguar.

Panelists Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Ken Jeong, as well as host Nick Cannon all return. The promo teases "more stars, more costumes, and more surprises than ever before."

By the looks of things, it seems that celebrity guest stars will include regulars Leslie Jordan and Joel McHale, as well as previous contestants Donny Osmond (season 1's Peacock) and Tori Spelling (season 1's Unicorn). Comedian Jon Lovitz also seems to be making an appearance, though it's not clear who will be serving as a guest panelist and who is making a cameo on the show.

Last season, Teyana Taylor's Firefly ultimately beat out fellow finalists Cheyenne Jackson (The Prince) and Hayley Orrantia (Ringmaster) to take home the Golden Mask trophy. Despite the controversial casting of Rudy Giuliani as the Jack in the Box, it was a return to the basics for the masked celeb singing show, and didn't include Wildcards, first impression guesses from the panelists, or the Golden Ear Trophy. It remains to be seen what twists this new season has in store. Stay tuned for more.

The Masked Singer returns for season 8 on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

